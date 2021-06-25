Aaj Ka Panchang, 25 June, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

In the Ashadha month of Vikram Samvat 2078, June 25 marks the Krishna Paksha Pratipada tithi. Ishti is also observed by Hindu devotees, especially by the followers of Vaishnava Sampradaya, today. The Sanskrit word Ishti, in the colloquial term, means desire. In a broader sense, it refers to the act of doing a deed and seeking something from the deity. On this day, devotees perform ‘havan’ that lasts for a few hours. It is one of the significant events according to the Hindu calendar.

Here are the Suryoday, Suryast timings, auspicious muhurat, and other details of June 25:

On June 25, the sun will rise at 5:25 am while the sunset will be at 7:22 pm. People will be able to see the moonrise by 8:15 pm and the moon will set by 5:37 am. The Pratipada tithi will prevail up to 08:59 pm on June 25 and the Nakshatra will be Mula up to 06:40 am. The sun will remain in the Mithuna Rashi while the moon will be in Dhanu Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on June 25 are:

June 25 will observe Abhijeet Muhurat from 11:55 am to 12:51 pm and Amrit Kalam from 12:04 am on June 26 to 01:31 am on June 26. The Vijaya Muhurat will be between 02:43 pm and 03:39 pm, and the Godhuli Muhurat will be in place between 07:08 pm and 07:32 pm. Unfortunately, the Ravi yoga will not prevail on June 25.

Inauspicious Muhurats on June 25 are -

June 25 will experience all three major inauspicious muhurats - Rahu Kalam, Ganda Moola, and Aadal Yoga. Ganda Moola is between 05:25 am and 06:40 am, while the Rahu Kalam is between 10:39 am to 12:23 pm. The Aadal Yoga on June 25 will fall between 05:25 am to 06:40 am. Other than this, the timings for Gulikai Kalam are 07:09 am and 08:54 am, while for Varjyam, it is 03:22 pm to 04:49 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here