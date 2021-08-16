Aaj Ka Panchang, August 16, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

August 16 will fall on the auspicious Shukla Paksha Ashtami tithi of the Shravan month in Vikrama Samvat 2078 and the day will be Somawara (Monday). The day will also witness the fourth Shravan or Sawan Somwar Vrat. The month of Sawan is underway and it is considered as the most auspicious month to seek blessings of Lord Shiva. According to the Hindu calendar, Sawan commenced from July 25.

The entire month of Sawan is holy and auspicious, but Mondays have a significant importance. Shiva devotees observe fast on Mondays, and it is also known as the Somwar Vrat. August 16 will be the last Somwar Vrat of the Sawan month. Devotees believe that sincere and honest devotion to Lord Shiva will bring them happiness and prosperity.

Sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset time on August 16:

According to Hindu panchang, the timing for sunrise is 5:50 am, while the timing for the sunset is slated to be 6:59 pm. The moonrise timing for August 16 is 1:31 pm and the moonset timings will likely be 12:18 am on August 17.

Tithi, nakshatra, and Rashi details for August 16

The Ashtami tithi will prevail upto 07:45 am on August 16, followed by Navami Tithi, which will prevail upto 5:34 am on August 17. The Nakshatra will be Anuradha upto 03:02 am on August 17. Where the moon will be in the Vrishchika Rashi, the sun will be in Karka Rashi upto 01:32 am, on August 17

Shubh muhurat for August 16

All three auspicious muhurats — the Ravi Yoga, the Brahma and Abhijit muhurat will prevail on August 16. The Ravi Yoga will commence from 05:50 pm on August 16 till 01:32 am on August 17. The timing for Abhijit muhurat is from 11:58 am to 12:51 pm, while Brahma will be between 04:24 am and 05:07 am. Other auspicious muhurats like the Godhuli muhurat will be from 06:46 pm to 07:10 pm, while the Vijaya muhurat will be between 02:36 pm and 03:29 pm.

Ashubh muhurat for August 16

It is important to note that Vinchudo muhurat will exist the entire day. The timing for Rahu Kalam will begin from 07:29 am to 09:08 am. The Gulikai Kalam will fall between 02:03 pm and 03:42 pm, while the Varjyam will begin at 08:12 am and will end at 09:42 am.

