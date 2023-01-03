CHANGE LANGUAGE
Aaj Ka Panchang, January 03: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal And Other Details For Tuesday
Aaj Ka Panchang, January 03: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal And Other Details For Tuesday

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 05:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Aaj Ka Panchang, January 3, 2023: The sun will rise at 7: 14 AM and will set at 5:37 PM. The Moon will be rising at 2:41 PM and it will set at 5:00 AM. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Aaj Ka Panchang, JANUARY 03, 2023: The Dwadashi tithi will be in effect on January 03, till 10:01 PM following which Trayodashi tithi will prevail.

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 03, 2023: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha. Today Hindus will be observing two events. The first is Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Parana and the second one is Kurma Dwadashi. Dwadashi is dedicated to the worship of Kurma, the second incarnation of Vishnu. Kurma Dwadashi falls on the Dwadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Paush month every year. To ensure that any new work or function you plan to organize does not face any hindrance, know the auspicious and inauspicious timings and other relevant details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 03

The sun will rise at 7: 14 AM and will set at 5:37 PM. The Moon will be rising at 2:41 PM and it will set at 5:00 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 03

The Dwadashi tithi will be in effect on January 03, till 10:01 PM following which Trayodashi tithi will prevail. The Krittika Nakshatra will be up to 4:26 PM, following which the Rohini Nakshatra will take over. The Moon will sit in Vrishabha Rashi, while the Sun is currently in Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 03

According to Drik Panchang, the Abhijit muhurta will be in effect from 12:04 PM to 12:45 PM, while the Brahma muhurta timing is between 05:24 AM to 06:19 AM. The Godhuli muhurta is predicted in effect at 05:33 PM and it will prevail till 6:01 PM. The timings for Amrit Kalam will be there from 1:50 PM to 3:34 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta will come into effect at 05:36 PM and it will conclude by 6:58 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 03

The inauspicious muhurta of Rahu Kalam will be from 3:00 PM to 4:18 PM, and the Gulikai Kalam muhurta will prevail between 12:25 PM to 1:42 PM. The Durr Muhurat will be effective from 9:18 AM to 10:00 AM and then later between 11:03 PM to 11: 58 PM. Meanwhile, the Yamaganda muhurta will prevail from 9:49 AM to 11:07 AM.

News Desk
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad.
January 03, 2023, 05:00 IST
last updated:January 03, 2023, 05:00 IST
