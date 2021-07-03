Aaj Ka Panchang, July 3, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

Today is Krishna Paksha Navami Tithi of Jyeshtha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Shaniwar (Saturday). As per the Hindu Panchang, the day Shaniwar is dedicated to Lord Shani. He is believed tobe the harbinger of bad luck and retribution. Devotees offer prayer to Lord Shani to ward off evil and remove obstacles from their life. He is portrayed as a black figure wearing dark blue or black clothing and mounted on a vulture or crow. He also carries a sword, a bow and two arrows, an axe, and/or a trident. Read about timings for sunrise, sunset, shubh muhurat, Rahu Kalam and other details of July 3.

Sunrise and sunset time for July 3

As per the Hindu panchang, the sunrise and sunset will take place at 5.28 am and 7.23 pm, respectively on July 3. Moon will rise at 01:21 am on July 4, while moonset timing is 01:40 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for July 3:

The Krishna Paksha Navami tithi will remain till 05:30 pm on July 3,followed by Krishna Paksha Dashami tithi. The Nakshatra will be Revati up to 06:14 am in the morning and then onward, it will be Ashwini. Sun will remain in Mithuna Rashi and Moon will move to Mesha Rashi.

Auspicious muhurats on July 3:

The most auspicious and ideal Abhijeet Muhurat will take place between 11:57 am and 12:53 pm. The timings for other equally auspicious muhurat like Vijaya Muhurat and Godhuli Muhurat are 02:45 pm to 03:40 pm and from 07:09 pm to 07:33 pm, respectively.

Inauspicious timings for July 3:

Rahu Kalam, the most inauspicious muhurat, will start at 08:56 am and conclude at 10:41 am. The timings for other inauspicious muhurat like Yamaganda and Gulikai Kalam are 02:10 pm to 03:54 pm and from 05:28 am to 07:12 am, respectively.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here