Aaj Ka Panchang, June 18, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

June 18 will mark the eighth day or the ashtami in the Shukla Paksha of the Jyestha month in the Hindu calendar. The day will be Friday or Shukravar, dedicated to Venus or Shukra grah.

Friday will also mark the Dhumavati Jayanti and Masik Durga Ashtami. Dhumavati Jayanti marks the date of incarnation of the fierce form of Goddess Parvati. It is believed that worshiping Goddess Dhumavati leads to freedom from calamities, destroys diseases and brings victory in any daunting challenge.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

Sunrise- 05:23 am

Sunset- 07:21 pm

Moonrise- 12:27 am

Moonset- 01:06am on June 19

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details:

Ashtami tithi will prevail till 8:39 pm on Friday after which Navami tithi will begin. Nakshatra for the day will be Uttara Phalguni upto 09:38 pm after which Hasta nakshatra will set in. The Moon will be in the Kanya or Virgo sign. While the Surya Nakshatra will be in the Mrigashirsha.

Shubh Muhurat:

Believers of Vedic calendar follow the panchang to execute any important task during the auspicious timings to achieve the desired result. Each day is a collection of several periods of time, some of these are auspicious. Abhijit muhurat is considered to be the most auspicious of all the shubh muhurat. On Friday it will be observed from 11:54 am to 12:50 pm.

Brahma Muhurta: 04:03 am to 04:43 am

Vijaya Muhurta : 02:42 pm to 03:38 pm

Godhuli Muhurat: 07:07 pm to 07:31 pm

Ashubh Muhurat:

The ashubh muhurat will most likely not bring out the desired results of any work that you set out to do. Rahu Kalam is believed to be the most inauspicious period of the day, which will be between 10:38 pm to 12:22 pm on Friday.

Gulikai Kalam: 07:08 pm to 08:53 pm

Varjyam: 07:10 pm to 08:59 pm

Bhadra: 05:23 am to 09:23 am

