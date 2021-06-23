Aaj Ka Panchang, June 23, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

Today, June 23 is Shukla Paksha Trayodashi tithi of Jyeshtha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Budhwara (Wednesday). The Trayodashi tithi will prevail upto 6:59 am, while Sunrise will take place at 5:24 am. According to Hindu beliefs, the tithi is calculated as per the sunrise time. Wednesday is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. He is believed to be the god of prosperity, wealth and wisdom. Worshipping Lord Ganesha on Wednesday is considered auspicious.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

The Sun on Wednesday will rise at 05:24 am and set at 07:22 pm. The moon will rise at 06:00 pm and set the next day on June 24 at 04:37 am.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for June 23:

The Trayodashi tithi will remain up to 06:59 am in the morning on June 23 and then the Chaturdashi tithi will prevail for the whole day. The Nakshatra will be Anuradha upto 11:48 am and then Jyeshtha will start. Sun will remain in Mithuna Rashi while the moon will be in Vrishchika Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on June 23:

The most auspicious timeframe i.e, Abhijit muhurat will not take place on June 23. Hence, one can consider Vijaya Muhurat, Godhuli Muhurat and Amrit Kalam for making new beginnings or doing any religious work. The Vijaya muhurat will be from 02:43 pm to 03:39 pm, while the Godhuli muhurat from 07:08 pm to 07:32 pm.

Inauspicious timings for June 23:

According to Vedic astrology, the Rahu kalam is predicted to take place between 12:23 pm and 02:08 pm. It is the most inauspicious time to start something or stepping out of the house for any auspicious work. Other inauspicious muhurat such as Yamaganda and Gulikai Kalam will prevail from 07:09 am to 08:54 am and 10:39 am to 12:23 pm respectively.

