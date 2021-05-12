Aaj Ka Panchang, May 12, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Wednesday

As per the Hindu calendar, May 12 is the Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi of Hindi month Vaishakha in Vikram Samvat 2078 and the day is Budhawara (Wednesday). The Pratipada tithi will prevail till 3:05 am on May 13. Wednesday is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. As per astrology, worshipping Ganesha on Wednesday ends suffering and bestow good luck and blessings on the devotee. Lord Ganesha is considered as the render of Ridhi-Sidhi who blesses devotees with prosperity and everlasting happiness and wealth.

May 13 also marks the day of Masik Karthigai. It is celebrated every month by Tamil Hindus. It is also known as Karthigai Deepam. This day is observed by lightning oil lamps or diyas in the evening around sunset.

Along with Masik Karthigai, the auspicious day marks a significant event of Ishti ritual, as per Hindu calendar. Ishti is a series of offerings that provided to various deities. Devotees offer Yajanas or havans on the day of Ishti. It is different from Anvadhan that is observed before Ishti.

Tithi, timings, Nakshatra, and other details for May 12 are mentioned below:

Sunrise and Sunset time for May 12

Sunrise time–05:45 am

Sunset time–06:40 pm

Moonrise time – 06:02 am

Moonset time – 07:13 pm

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for May 12:

Pratipada Tithi will prevail up to 03:05 am on May 13. The Nakshatra will be Krittika up to 02:40 am and then it will be Rohini. Sun will remain in Mesha Rashi while Moon will prevail in Mesha Rashi upto 06:19 am, following which it will move in Vrishabha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat on May 12:

There is no Abhijit Muhurat, the most auspicious muhurat as per the Vedic panchang, on May 12. Brahma Muhurta will stayfrom 04:16 am to 05:01 pm on May 13. Other auspicious muhurats like Godhuli Muhurat and Amrit Kalam will prevail between 06:27 pm and06:51 pm, and from 11:57 pm to01:46 am till May 13, respectively.

Inauspicious timings for May 12:

The most inauspicious muhurat Rahu Kalam will start from 12:13 pm and last till 01:49 pm on May 12. Other inauspicious muhurat like Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam will take place between 10:36 am and12:13 pm and from 01:06 pm to 02:54 pm, respectively.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here