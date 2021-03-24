lifestyle

News18» News»Lifestyle»Aaliyah Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali's Daughter Ida's Spring Break Pics Will Give You Major Travel Goals
1-MIN READ

Aaliyah Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali's Daughter Ida's Spring Break Pics Will Give You Major Travel Goals

Image Source: Instagram

Aaliyah Kashyap and Ida Ali's glimpses into their trip will leave you craving for holidays.

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ai are out on a spring break and the glimpses into their trip will leave you craving for holidays. The duo, who is currently in California, took to their respective Instagram accounts to give a sneak-peak into their trip.

Both could be seen donning bikinis and flaunting their toned bodies. While Aaliyah wore an animal-printed two-piece along with a black jacket, Ida opted for a black bikini and paired it with a black leather jacket.

Aaliyah shared her picture and wrote, “Spring Break". Take a look.

She shared another poolside picture and captioned it, “Staycation at Ryatt Regency, Newport beach with @idaali11."

Image Source: Instagram

Ida, too, shared her picture with a similar caption. “Spring break vibes only", she wrote.

Previously, Aaliyah Kashyap had uploaded a picture of her clad in lingerie, which had attracted a lot of hate and criticism from internet trolls. To tackle it, she released a Youtube video talking at length about the incident and the impact it left on her. She had also taken to Instagram to share an elaborate post talking about the same.

first published:March 24, 2021, 19:07 IST