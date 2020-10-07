Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan’s Alternative Career is Cooler Than You Think

Film director Ira Khan seems to have an alternative career plan. Recently, she took to Instagram to share the images of the first tattoo that she ever made.

Ira made the tattoo on her trainer Nupur Shikare’s arm. Sharing snaps of her assignment, she wrote, “Bucket list item #5: Done. I JUST DID MY FIRST TATTOO! Thanks @nupur_shikhare for trusting me and @ironbuzztattoos for making it possible. Not bad, right? I think I have an alternate career.”

In another social media post, she can be rather seen drawing something with the tattoo machine. She is clad in grey round neck t-shirt and black lowers, which she has teamed up with a pair of casual slippers.

Ira is Amir Khan’s daughter from his first wife Reena Dutta. Currently, the actor is married to Kiran Rao and the two are blessed with a son who they have named as Azad Rao Khan. Aamir and Kiran tied the knot in 2006 and were blessed with Azad through surrogacy in 2011.

Meanwhile, Ira has recently moved to her new home after spending her lockdown days with father Aamir. For those who are unaware, she made her debut as a director with a theatrical adaptation of a Greek tragedy named Medea. The play also features her brother Junaid in the cast, along with actress Hazel Keech.

On the work front, Aamir is currently shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is loosely based on American drama Forrest Gump. He plays the titular role in the movie. Apart from him, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupati are also a part of the project. The filming of the movie got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, now the shooting has resumed.