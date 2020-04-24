Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Praises Her Fitness Trainer
Ira Khan thanked her trainer Nupur Shikhare, whom she referred to as Popeye, for not giving up on her and promised to him that she would join his workout sessions soon.
Ira Khan
Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan took to Instagram on Thursday to praise her gym trainer Nupur Shikhare. In a long post, the 23-year-old star kid uploaded a couple of pictures and a video featuring herself along with the gym trainer and wrote Nupur “changed” her life.
Ira thanked Nupur, whom she referred to as Popeye, for not giving up on her and promised to him that she would join his training session soon.
In her post, Ira regretted about not having any “photographic evidence” from her training session. She said, “I don't have any photographic evidence from when I was training regularly but swipe right for some cool Popeye instances (sic)."
She termed her post as a long pending one and said she could not wait until Nupur became a world-famous trainer.
“See my happy glowing face? Let me tell you why. (It may not be very happy and glowing but that's because 4-5 years ago, I didn't take too many pictures. So it's a cheat picture.) This post is long pending. This is going to sound cheesy and corny and maybe a little creepy but if you have/have had a trainer who's changed your life in small ways for the big way... You'll get it. There are very few people in life who make you a full point happier... Popeye does it for me without trying. Just existing. Leaving the country for college or a long holiday meant 'oh shit, I'll miss my boyfriend (if I had one), oh shit, I'll miss my workouts with Popeye, oh shit, I’ll miss my pets’ and then the rest followed. And all this is before I got him to know as a friend. That's a whole other post altogether (sic),” read the caption.
Ira is Aamir’s daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, she also has a brother named Junaid Khan.
