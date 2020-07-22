Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Aamna Sharif Looks Stunning in a White Lehenga, See Pics

Apart from her acting, Aamna Sharif is also admired by her fans for her style and fashion statement.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 22, 2020, 3:34 PM IST
Actress Aamna Sharif became a household name for her popular role in television drama Kahiin to Hoga. The actress currently features as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. Apart from her acting, Aamna is also admired by her fans for her style and fashion statement. The diva can pull off any outfit with ease and her latest social media post is proof of the same.

Aamna sent her Instafam into a tizzy with a series of pictures, on Tuesday, wherein she flaunts her perfectly toned midriff as she poses in the beautiful ensemble which has detailed thorough thread work. The sheer bouncy detailing on her blouse sleeve steals the show. Aamna kept accessories to minimal with a statement silver necklace and did her beautiful locks in a swept back sleek hairdo.

Aamna also shared a video in the white ensemble.

Meanwhile, Aamna recently got tested for Covid-19 after one of her staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Her reports were negative.

