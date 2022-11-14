Aamna Sharif's Corset Top And Pencil Skirt Is The Fashion Upgrade We Need

Want to give your wardrobe a peppy touch? This quirky look of Aamna Sharif is the perfect fit for it. In one of her latest looks, the actress stepped out looking absolutely gorgeous. For the photoshoot, the 40-year-old actress rocked the outfit in a pastel pink laced corset cropped top along with a white pencil skirt with black borders and a ripped effect. She rounded off the outfit with a lavender cropped bomber jacket that consisted of white details at the sleeves.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress let her outfit do the talking as she paired it with minimal accessories, which included a statement ring. She complemented her outfit with a pair of silver knee-high boots. To accentuate her minimal look, she opted for well-done brows, nude eye makeup with mascara, simple eyeliner, and pink lips. She completed her look with a mid-parted hairdo with her tresses left open. Alon with the picture, she wrote, “You can be the treble to my trouble”.

Check out Aamna Sharif’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

This isn’t the first time the actress has inspired fans with her stunning ensemble. Aamna Sharif is an absolute fashionista who regularly shares snippets from her fashion diaries. Aamna knows how to slay like a queen, whether it’s in a casual or formal ensemble, or showing us how to get ready for a perfect vacation in the Maldives.

Earlier, the actress gave fans some fashion tips on how to dress for a date night or a party. Aamna donned an off-shoulder long sleeves crop top along with a ripped denim skirt from the shelves of Dolce & Gabbana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

She paired her outfit with a pair of high heels boots and a shimmery bag. To seal her look, she opted for a mid-parted hairdo and gave her hair a wavy look. Along with the picture, she wrote, “So, apparently I’m dramatic”.

