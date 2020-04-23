Take the pledge to vote

Aaron Carter, Girlfriend Melanie Expecting Their First Child

Singer Aaron Carter has revealed that he and girlfriend Melanie Martin are expecting their first child together.

IANS

April 23, 2020, 9:23 AM IST
Singer Aaron Carter has revealed that he and girlfriend Melanie Martin are expecting their first child together.

The 32-year-old pop singer made the announcement on Instagram.

"Obviously I have a baby on the way," Aaron said as he presented the pregnancy test to fans.

"I'm going to be a busy father for sure. This is the official announcement, we're pregnant," he added.

In an interview with people.com, Carter said he could not be more thrilled for this next chapter.

"This is what we both want. We both were trying for it. I'm just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad. I'm focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn't necessarily just music. Family is most important to me," he said.

