A simple digestive problem such as bloating can make you feel uncomfortable. Poor eating habits, heavy meals, alcohol, irregular meal time and so many factors can imbalance your gut system.

Being in charge of both absorbing nutrients and removing waste, the gut system plays a crucial part in overall health. Your total health—body, mind, and soul—can be balanced by having a healthy digestive system. The importance of gut health has led some scientists to refer to it as “a second brain." An environment that is balanced is needed in the intestine for the formation of gut bacteria or microflora. More so than other factors, gut bacterial makeup affects intestinal health. The optimal pH range for the colon (intestinal portion) is 6.7–6.9 for the proper development of beneficial gut flora. Rohit Shelatkar, Fitness & Nutrition Expert, VP, Vitabiotics, lists foods that can help maintain a healthy digestive tract.

Fiber-rich fruits and vegetables: Fruits and vegetables including apples, bananas, berries, leafy greens, and root vegetables are great sources of fibre that aid in a healthy digestive system. These produce items are full of vitamins and fibre that can strengthen your immune system and maintain a healthy digestive tract. It keeps bowel regularity up, preventing constipation and promoting colon health.

Fruits and vegetables including apples, bananas, berries, leafy greens, and root vegetables are great sources of fibre that aid in a healthy digestive system. These produce items are full of vitamins and fibre that can strengthen your immune system and maintain a healthy digestive tract. It keeps bowel regularity up, preventing constipation and promoting colon health. Probiotic-rich foods: Probiotics, also referred to as living, beneficial bacteria, are abundant in yoghurt. Yogurt is made from fermented milk, which can assist to enhance digestion and maintain a healthy digestive tract. Yogurt is a healthy breakfast option, and it tastes great when combined with fruit.

Probiotics, also referred to as living, beneficial bacteria, are abundant in yoghurt. Yogurt is made from fermented milk, which can assist to enhance digestion and maintain a healthy digestive tract. Yogurt is a healthy breakfast option, and it tastes great when combined with fruit. Whole grains : Our diet has included whole grains and millets for countless years. Fiber, anti-oxidants, and other micronutrients abound in whole grains. Grain fibres are helpful for your gut because they act as prebiotics, which nourish your healthy intestinal bacteria. By softening the stool, whole grains also aid in preventing constipation. Breads made from whole wheat, rotis, bajra, and jowar are some excellent sources of whole grains to include.

: Our diet has included whole grains and millets for countless years. Fiber, anti-oxidants, and other micronutrients abound in whole grains. Grain fibres are helpful for your gut because they act as prebiotics, which nourish your healthy intestinal bacteria. By softening the stool, whole grains also aid in preventing constipation. Breads made from whole wheat, rotis, bajra, and jowar are some excellent sources of whole grains to include. Herbs and spices : Herbs and spices like ginger, fennel, mint, and turmeric can ease stomach discomfort and support a healthy digestive system. In ayurvedic medicine, it is also widely recognised to lower the risk of nausea, heartburn, and stomach discomfort.

: Herbs and spices like ginger, fennel, mint, and turmeric can ease stomach discomfort and support a healthy digestive system. In ayurvedic medicine, it is also widely recognised to lower the risk of nausea, heartburn, and stomach discomfort. Seeds: Seeds are said to be a reservoir of antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins due to their high nutritional value. Flax and chia seeds are two popular types of seeds that you can eat. Omega-3 fatty acids and fibre are abundant in flax seeds, which have been shown to decrease inflammation and stabilise cell walls. It has been shown that chia seeds, a high-fiber and protein food, improve digestion and aid in gut cleansing.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here