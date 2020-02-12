Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Abhay Deol Proud of 'Baby Sis' Esha Deol Turning Author
Esha Deol's book Amma Mia! talks about the difficulties of motherhood and how a woman can overcome them.
Esha Deol's book Amma Mia! talks about the difficulties of motherhood and how a woman can overcome them.
Actor Abhay Deol is proud of his 'baby sis' Esha Deol Takhtani, who has turned an author with her first book Amma Mia!
Abhay took to Instagram to congratulate Esha and inform book lovers about her new book. Sharing a photo of the book's cover, he wrote: "My baby sis just wrote her own book for new mothers and their babies! So proud @imeshadeol "Becoming a new mother can be an exciting yet overwhelming time. No matter how prepared you are, there will always be many confusing moments, opinions and a whole lot of drama! And just like any other new mom, Esha Deol Takhtani was faced with many such questions soon after the birth of her two daughters-Radhya and Miraya."
Talking about what inspired Esha to pen a book, Abhay shared: "One day, when one of her baby girls was throwing a tantrum, Esha decided to come up with a plan, one that would ensure her child eats right and is happy in the process! And thus began her adventures in motherhood. With the help of her cook, nurse and some of the best pediatricians in Mumbai, she set off on a journey to document her experiences in motherhood in the hope that it would help other mothers too."
Informing more about the book, he wrote: "Packed with advice, tips, stories and easy and delicious recipes for toddlers, Amma Mia reflects the personal journey of one woman's transformation into a mother. Informative and easy to follow, this book will help new mothers navigate the ups and downs of raising a healthy toddler and make their child fall in love with food."
View this post on Instagram
My baby sis just wrote her own book for new mothers and their babies! So proud @imeshadeol “Becoming a new mother can be an exciting yet overwhelming time. No matter how prepared you are, there will always be many confusing moments, opinions and a whole lot of drama! And just like any other new mom, Esha Deol Takhtani was faced with many such questions soon after the birth of her two daughters-Radhya and Miraya. One day, when one of her baby girls was throwing a tantrum, Esha decided to come up with a plan, one that would ensure her child eats right and is happy in the process! And thus began her adventures in motherhood. With the help of her cook, nurse and some of the best paediatricians in Mumbai, she set off on a journey to document her experiences in motherhood in the hope that it would help other mothers too. Packed with advice, tips, stories and easy and delicious recipes for toddlers, Amma Mia reflects the personal journey of one woman's transformation into a mother. Informative and easy to follow, this book will help new mothers navigate the ups and downs of raising a healthy toddler and make their child fall in love with food.”
Amma Mia! has a foreword by veteran actress Jaya Bachchan.
The book is published by Penguin India.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- NASA Is Looking For New Astronauts to Walk on the Moon and You're Eligible to Apply!
- New Tyrannosaurus Species Called the 'Reaper of Death' Found in Canada
- Actor Shahbaz Khan Booked by Mumbai Police in Alleged Case of Molestation
- 'Neeche se Dekho': Twitter Trolls Congress after it Wins Zero Seats in Delhi Elections
- Coronavirus And MWC 2020: Vivo Also Declines Barcelona Trip Because of Deadly Virus