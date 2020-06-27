Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya's Video Shows Their Great Bonding

There is no bond like the one between a father and a daughter. A throwback video featuring actor Abhishek Bachchan is an evidence of the same. The footage has been shot at a playground where Abhishek would have had a match. His wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan arrive at the ground to meet him. But as soon as the little girl sees her daddy dearest she rushes towards him to give a hug.

Junior Bachchan has always been vocal about how much he loves his daughter. He quite often also shares pictures with her on social media.

In one of the photos that Abhishek shared on Instagram, has him lift Aaradhya in his arms. Daddy’s princess can be seen wearing a multi coloured sleeveless frock while her dad is wearing a white shirt. The background too is quite dreamy, the ceiling is made to look like a blue sky full of stars.

Abhishek has captioned the adorable photo as, “Look at the stars Look how they shine for you And everything you doYeah they were all yellow- Coldplay. #fatherdaughter"

His post till now has got more than 4 lakh likes.

Meanwhile, Abhishek will soon be seen in a biographical crime film titled The Big Bull. The movie is said to be based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Junior Bachchan plays the lead role of Harshad in the film. Other actor who will be seen essaying crucial roles include Ileana D Cruz, Nikita Dutt, Ram Kapoor among others.