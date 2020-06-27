Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya's Video Shows Their Great Bonding

The footage has been shot at a playground where Abhishek would have had a match. His wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan arrive at the ground to meet him.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 27, 2020, 3:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya's Video Shows Their Great Bonding
The footage has been shot at a playground where Abhishek would have had a match. His wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan arrive at the ground to meet him.

There is no bond like the one between a father and a daughter. A throwback video featuring actor Abhishek Bachchan is an evidence of the same. The footage has been shot at a playground where Abhishek would have had a match. His wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan arrive at the ground to meet him. But as soon as the little girl sees her daddy dearest she rushes towards him to give a hug.

Junior Bachchan has always been vocal about how much he loves his daughter. He quite often also shares pictures with her on social media.

In one of the photos that Abhishek shared on Instagram, has him lift Aaradhya in his arms. Daddy’s princess can be seen wearing a multi coloured sleeveless frock while her dad is wearing a white shirt. The background too is quite dreamy, the ceiling is made to look like a blue sky full of stars.

Abhishek has captioned the adorable photo as, “Look at the stars Look how they shine for you And everything you doYeah they were all yellow- Coldplay. #fatherdaughter"

His post till now has got more than 4 lakh likes.

Meanwhile, Abhishek will soon be seen in a biographical crime film titled The Big Bull. The movie is said to be based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Junior Bachchan plays the lead role of Harshad in the film. Other actor who will be seen essaying crucial roles include Ileana D Cruz, Nikita Dutt, Ram Kapoor among others.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading