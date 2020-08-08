Abhishek Bachchan Kept His Hopes High in the Hospital by Listening to Shah Rukh Khan Songs

The Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek, and daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya, tested positive for COVID-19 last month. While Sr Bachchan, along with his daughter-in-law and granddaughter, was discharged from the hospital after they tested negative, Abhishek was waiting for his tests to come negative.

On day 28, the actor shared an image of the song Yuhi Chala Chal Rahi from Shah Rukh Khan’s 2004 film Swades. The song helped the actor to keep himself motivated in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the actor tested COVID-19 negative on Saturday. Sharing his daily board on Instagram, Abhishek wrote, “This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home. #believe.”

His colleagues from the film industry cheered him up on the day, including Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Athiya Shetty, and Anupam Kher. Sister Shweta Bachchan commented, “We are happy to have you back.”

The actor was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on July 11, along with his father, and has been in an isolation ward since then. While Amitabh returned back home on August 2, Aishwarya returned home with her daughter on July 27.