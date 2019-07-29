Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla, Ritu Kumar Inducted in the FDCI Couture Hall of Fame

FDCI honours Ritu Kumar, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Rohit Bal, Shahab Durazi, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani, and inducts them in the Couture Hall of Fame

As it celebrates its 21st year, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) has instituted the Couture Hall of Fame, a new initiative, to honour six legendary designers, with an intimate dinner at the Taj Palace hotel, held in the capital, on Saturday.

Honouring gurus, who have redefined the pathways to the Indian design idiom, as the 12th edition of ICW was underway, the former Miss India Neha Dhupia played the perfect emcee.

The black tie night with a “twist”, and a sit down dinner, began with the First Lady of Indian fashion, Ritu Kumar, pick up the first award, as the queen of crafts Laila Tyabji, inducted her into the FDCI Couture Hall of Fame.

Next up were the duo from Mumbai, who courted the undisputed royal family of Bollywood Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla (AJSK), crowned by none other than their long-time muse Jaya Bachchan, resplendent in white. While the man who re-imagined the lotus giving it new interpretations Rohit Bal, was awarded by entrepreneur Kalyani Saha.

It was an evening that saw India’s top designers, stylists and editors present, to applaud the contributions of those, who paved the way for design dialogues. The trophy was designed by Sunil Sethi Design Alliance and the decor executed by Varun Bahl assisted by UAIS design team.

The man of the moment was undoubtedly Shahab Durazi, known for effortless engineering and restraint, got a standing ovation from the attendees and an award from Tina Tahiliani.

Niti Aayog Chairman Amitabh Kant was also present and suggested a museum to be dedicated to Indian design, as he handed over the trophy to Suneet Varma.

The eventful night witnessed “Couture Chronicles”, a fashion showcasing which brought to life, the creations of 21 leading lights of Indian design. Senior journalist Bandana Tiwari, gave the final award to the Wharton-educated Tarun Tahiliani.

"My journey at the Fashion Design Council of India started in 2008 and haute couture is the ultimate destination even as our aim is to modernise the blueprint for Indian iconography, reviving forgotten motifs and crafts with insightful techniques. The FDCI Couture Hall of Fame is a coveted recognition for those, who have tirelessly worked towards taking India global. The FDCI Board of Governors has also decided to curate the India Fashion Awards, that will unveil this year,” said FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi.