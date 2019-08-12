Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Share Priceless Pics from Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Wedding

Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla who are celebrating 33 years of their journey in the industry took to their Instagram account to share the glimpse of Shweta Bachchan's wedding with Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda, all the 22 years ago -- 1997.

Taking to Instagram, the designer duo began by thanking Jaya Bachchan for sharing memories from the pages of Shweta's wedding album, and wrote, "It was a huge honour to have Mr and Mrs Bachchan entrust us with such an important occasion in the family. That they also gave us complete creative freedom was priceless. It allowed us to dream and execute to our hearts' content and bring to life an absolute fantasy"

In the image, the bride wore a golden ensemble with intricate detailing. Writing about the same, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla posted, "Shweta Bachchan wore a sumptuous gold brocade khinkhaab ghagra with gold zardozi vasli in a leafy tendril pattern." The designers also revealed that this was the first wedding they had done together and they "handled everything from decor to ensembles for each function for the entire Bachchan family."

In a separate post, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla shared a glimpse of Shweta, from her mehndi ceremony and wrote how they incorporated white for the bride - in her wedding wardrobe. White is considered to be an unusual colour choice for brides. They posted, "1997: The bride wore white! Shweta Bachchan exudes pristine grace in a spectacular floral veil and ornaments at her mehendi dressed in exquisitely intricate chikankari. A path-breaking ensemble which made the statement that white is absolutely auspicious."

Seeing the photo, Shweta herself reacted on Instagram, writing, "Ahhhhhhhhh omg!!! The bride was a babyyyyy!!! My fav outfit."

Notably, Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda have two children, a daughter Navya Naveli and son Agastya.

