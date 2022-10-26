Accession Day 2022: Why October 26 is a Public Holiday in Jammu And Kashmir?

For the past two years, India’s newest union territory, Jammu and Kashmir, has been marking October 26 as a public holiday. This date marks the signing of the Instrument of Accession in 1947 by the last Dogra monarch of J&K – Maharaja Hari Singh. This document, signed between the then King and then Governor-General of India, Lord Mountbatten, marked India’s accession of the erstwhile princely state.

The union territories of Ladakh and J&K dropped Martyr’s Day and the birth anniversary of Sheikh Abdullah, former chief minister of J&K from the list of public holidays in 2020. While the former was observed on July 13, the other was marked on December 5.

Signing of the Instrument of Accession

During independence, the country was divided into two nations- India and Pakistan. According to the Indian Independence Act of 1947, the nations of India, Pakistan, and 580 princely states that had earlier accepted the paramountcy of the British crown via subsidiary alliances all regained their sovereignty.

These princely states had to choose between remaining independent, joining India, or joining Pakistan. To join either of the newly-formed countries, the princely states were required to sign an Instrument of Accession or IoA, specifying the terms of accession.

Originally, Maharaja Hari Singh had decided to retain the independence of his state, signing standstill agreements with both the neighbouring countries to maintain the status quo. However, after he faced attacks from Pathan tribes people and army personnel from Pakistan, he sought India’s help. India agreed, on the condition that the monarch would sign the IoA.

Thus, the Maharaja inked the treaty on October 26, 1947. In essence, this was a deal between the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir and India. Lord Mountbatten accepted the Instrument a day later.

The IoA provided the Indian Parliament with the capacity to legislate in respect of J&K in matters of Defence, External Affairs, as well as Communications. The day was declared an official holiday in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here