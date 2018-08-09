English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
According to a Study, Exercising For Over 90 Minutes Daily Can Worsen Mental Health
A study has found that engaging in exercises such as cycling, aerobics and gymming for more than three hours a day can worsen mental health than not exercising at all.
(Photo: AFP Relaxnews/ microgen / Istock)
Loading...
Engaging in exercises such as cycling, aerobics and gymming for more than three hours a day can worsen mental health than not exercising at all, a study has found.
The study, published in journal The Lancet Psychiatry, found that people who exercised between three and five times a week had better mental health than people who exercised less or more each week.
Conversely, people doing extreme amounts of exercise might have obsessive characteristics which could place them at greater risk of poor mental health, the researchers said.
"Previously, people have believed that the more exercise you do, the better your mental health, but our study suggests that this is not the case," said Adam Chekroud, Assistant Professor at Yale University in the US.
"Doing exercise more than 23 times a month, or exercising for longer than 90 minute sessions is associated with worse mental health," he added.
Exercise reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, diabetes, and mortality from all causes, but its association with mental health remains unclear.
For the study, the team used data from 1.2 million adults across all 50 US states and included all types of physical activity, ranging from childcare, housework, lawn-mowing and fishing to cycling, going to the gym, running and skiing.
Team sports, cycling, aerobics and going to the gym were associated with the biggest reductions -- 22.3 per cent, 21.6 per cent, and 20.1 per cent, respectively.
For people who had previously been diagnosed with depression, exercise was associated with 3.75 fewer days of poor mental health.
Even completing household chores was associated with reduction in poor mental health days of around 10 per cent, or around half a day less each month, the researchers said.
"Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide, and there is an urgent need to find ways to improve mental health through population health campaigns," Chekroud said.
Also Watch
The study, published in journal The Lancet Psychiatry, found that people who exercised between three and five times a week had better mental health than people who exercised less or more each week.
Conversely, people doing extreme amounts of exercise might have obsessive characteristics which could place them at greater risk of poor mental health, the researchers said.
"Previously, people have believed that the more exercise you do, the better your mental health, but our study suggests that this is not the case," said Adam Chekroud, Assistant Professor at Yale University in the US.
"Doing exercise more than 23 times a month, or exercising for longer than 90 minute sessions is associated with worse mental health," he added.
Exercise reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, diabetes, and mortality from all causes, but its association with mental health remains unclear.
For the study, the team used data from 1.2 million adults across all 50 US states and included all types of physical activity, ranging from childcare, housework, lawn-mowing and fishing to cycling, going to the gym, running and skiing.
Team sports, cycling, aerobics and going to the gym were associated with the biggest reductions -- 22.3 per cent, 21.6 per cent, and 20.1 per cent, respectively.
For people who had previously been diagnosed with depression, exercise was associated with 3.75 fewer days of poor mental health.
Even completing household chores was associated with reduction in poor mental health days of around 10 per cent, or around half a day less each month, the researchers said.
"Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide, and there is an urgent need to find ways to improve mental health through population health campaigns," Chekroud said.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mahindra XUV700 Flagship Premium SUV Showcased to Dealers
- Xiaomi Mi A2 Review: Android One Makes Another Swoop
- All-New Suzuki Jimny Vs Jeep Compass: Compact SUV Spec Comparison 2018 - Specs, Price and Features
- When Sushma Swaraj Had to Consult a Volcano in Indonesia
- Root Confirms Pope to Make England Debut Against India at Lord's
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...