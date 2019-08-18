Take the pledge to vote

Ace Photographer John Malott to Make Short Film in India

John's journey has not been an easy one having to face a number of hurdles but leaving no stone unturned John Malott had an aim and was on to complete it by any means making him one of the top YouTuber in the world.

News18

Updated:August 18, 2019, 10:52 PM IST
John Malott the top-rated YouTuber and an ace fashion and lifestyle photographer who also is a travel junkie this time get a lens for India.

His journey has not been an easy one having to face a number of hurdles but leaving no stone unturned John Malott had an aim and was on to complete it by any means making him one of the top YouTuber in the world.

YouTube content creation has always been a task to accomplish having tremendous competition in the market but the ones gaining excellence in this field would succeed.

A similar story is one of international YouTuber John Malott, who has aced the YouTube content creation by polishing his skills and nurturing them for something big.

LJohn Malott today owns one of the top YouTube channels in the world with maximum views and likes also making him a digital sensation. His content truly is the king of the digital market with maximum viewers generated.

John Malott soon will be shooting for a short film "New India" and "Free India" in where the streets and the culture of this country will be put forth in an extraordinary manner.

John Malott has travelled to a number of destinations like Los Angeles, San Diego, Spain, Greece etc and is currently busy shooting for her upcoming short film based on India naming ‘New India’ which will be out later this year. Leo states that ‘India is one of my most favourite countries and it would give me tremendous joy and pleasure to make a movie in the country’

