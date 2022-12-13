Ace The Denim on Denim Look like Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma

Denim in itself has always been a material, that is rich and has an identity of its own. History highlights enough instances since the inception of denim-wear, which clearly establish the fact that it has not just been a mere piece of fabric, but rather a way of life for a large section of communities and cultures across all timelines. It has been a symbol of hope, strength, boldness, rebellion, aggression, passion and individualism. Pulling out two or more garments for a single look, crafted out of denim takes the entire game to a whole different level. Luckily, denim-on-denim, often termed as Denim Tuxedo or Double-Denim or Triple-Denim or Canadian Tuxedo is back in action again. Sushmit Shubham and Pratishtha Gohain, denim designers, Spykar share how to style denim on denim:

With the Gen Z taking over the fashion world, the line between widespread trends and fads has blurred. Fashion has taken on an inclusive fluid form. So do not be afraid to experiment with different silhouette combinations; remember fashion has no boundaries. Feel free to create your all-denim look by pairing your denim shirt or shacket with a pair of jeans/shorts/skirt. One can always throw in a denim jacket or overcoat along, to complete the look.

Combine pieces that either have similar wash levels, like light-indigo on light-indigo or are completely contrasting like an indigo top on black denim bottoms.

Pair maximalist pieces with minimal classics . One can match a heavily distressed or embellished pair of jeans with a basic chambray shirt or top. If you do wish to take the “more is more” route, keep your accessories to a minimum.

Break the denim monotone with accessories that complement the shades of indigo. Explore your looks by inculcating and playing around neck-pieces, brooches, ornaments, kerchiefs, and most importantly footwear in your ensemble.

Add accents of colours in your layering pieces to balance the abundance of blues in your attire. Little hints of colour would spice up any double-denim look.

The industry is swiftly moving towards ethicality and sustainability, so try to purchase pieces that will last longer. Choose quality over quantity, buy less wear more. You can always have new permutations out of the same wardrobe.

Denim has always been associated with breaking conventions and standing out bold. So don’t hesitate to experiment with your styling, keep evolving and you may end up creating your own version of the “Denim Tuxedo”. Remember, it’s denim. There are no rules.

