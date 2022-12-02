Ace The Fashionable Pantsuit like Actor Anusha Dandekar

Actor and VJ, Anusha Dandekar is a fashionista and her every look stands out. With her new found love for pant suit, we can’t but keep calm. The flavour of the season, pant suits are trendy, fashionable and chic. Be it a corporate event or a formal party, styling a pant suit would definitely uplift your fashion game. Here are the diva’s four powerful and solid look pant suit outfits that you can put bookmark for the winters.

Bold Red

Dandekar channelizes her inner diva in a corduroy wale texture bold red pant suit which speaks power. Her red look is all that we crave for Christmas and New Year’s.

Splendid Yellow

Yet again, Dandekar looks gorgeous in a bright yellow pant suit. The ensemble boasts of a full sleeve collared blazer with stylish buttoned pants. She chose loose messy hair and minimal rosy makeup to complete the look

Shiny Pink

For an event, Dandekar was seen wearing a shiny pink pant suit and she emanated boss-lady vibes. She styled her open suit with a nude spaghetti top and heels. Perfect for any corporate event. We know you agree.

Sizzling Hot pink

Dandekar posed for a mirror selfie in her fierce and sizzling hot pink pant suit. The actress wore an oversized down buttoned suit with solid hot pink pants. She let her hair loose which added to her sassy look.

