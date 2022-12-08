Ace Your Winter Fashion Game with Inspiration From Nora Fatehi’s Latest Look

Nora Fatehi is always on top of her fashion game. Whether it’s fancy party attire, a casual look or something formal, the actor slays every look. Being an absolute fashionista, the actress is popularly known for her sartorial sense of fashion, which inspires all of her fans. Besides the western attires, Nora has won our hearts in six yards of grace as well. One thing that Nora never misses in any of her fashion looks is the glam with a hint of bling. Glimpses of her stunning fashion diaries are often seen on her Instagram profile, and each one of them just sets new fashion goals.

Nora seems to believe in the simple mantra of adding a special personalised touch and sense of style to her attire, making it all the more attractive

For instance, take this recent look at Nora Fatehi, captured by the paparazzi in Mumbai. Decked up in just simple casual wear, the pictures were captured when Nora stepped out for her professional duties. She didn’t dress too fancy but in simple winter casual. The actress also gave us some much-needed tips on how to blend winter fashion perfectly with casual style.

For the midweek, Nora Fatehi chose to wear a white sweatshirt with full sleeves and a closed neckline, tuned and paired with white high-waisted joggers featuring a tie-up knot at the waist. Matching her outfit, she styled a pair of white sneakers and set the ultimate boss fashion goal.

Her outfit was casual, so the actress picked minimal accessories to complete her look. She accessorised in tinted shades, a small back sling bag on her shoulder, and a pair of white hoop earrings, which complemented her look perfectly.

Nora made a clean bun for the hair with a side partition while she posed for the camera before getting into the car. With her entire look minimal, her makeup followed the lead, where all she did was darken drawn eyebrows, shades of pink lipstick, and contoured cheeks.

So, what are you waiting for? It’s you time to ace the winter fashion game

