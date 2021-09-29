Acidity troubling you? Here are a few foods and lifestyle tips to help reduce it

Acidity is a major problem for many. Our food intake, overeating and disturbed sleep schedules can all add to stomach-related issues such as growling, cramping and of course, acidity. While working on changing your lifestyle is a given, one can start by incorporating some foods that can help beat acidity issues.

Nutritionist and Ayurvedic practitioner Juhi Kapoor shared a few foods that one must include in their daily diet to overcome acidity issues.

“In most cases, acidity is a by-product of poor lifestyle. If you tend to sleep late, eat at odd hours, overeat in most of the meals — you will surely become a slave to antacids,” she said.

Reports suggests that acidity is a result of excessive secretion of acids in the gastric glands, which is triggered especially due to extremely spicy foods, or a long gap between two meals.

Here are three foods that can help resolve acidity issues:

Banana: Begin your day with a banana, which in turn “will solve half your acidity concerns”.

Basil seeds: Make this a habit! Drink at least one glass of water with 2 tbsp of sabja seeds soaked in it. Basil seeds are cooling in nature and helps reduce acidity issues. “Avoid it during periods or if you have cold/cough,” mentioned Kapoor.

Coconut water: Drinking one glass of coconut water at 11am will help tremendously in reducing acidity issues, stated Kapoor.

Some of the lifestyle changes that can help in reducing acidity:

Small and frequent meals

Try and avoid too much protein

Eat only 2 to 3 non-vegetarian meals every week and not more

Don’t skip grains in your daily meals

Walk at least 100 steps after every meal

Try and sit in Vajrasana

Think positive, happy vibes only!

