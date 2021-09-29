CHANGE LANGUAGE
Acidity troubling you? Here are a few foods and lifestyle tips to help reduce it
1-MIN READ

Acidity troubling you? Here are a few foods and lifestyle tips to help reduce it

Acidity is caused due to excessive acid excretion in the gastric glands (Image: Shutterstock)

Acidity is caused due to excessive acid excretion in the gastric glands (Image: Shutterstock)

Acidity is a result of excessive secretion of acids in the gastric glands due to various reasons

Acidity is a major problem for many. Our food intake, overeating and disturbed sleep schedules can all add to stomach-related issues such as growling, cramping and of course, acidity. While working on changing your lifestyle is a given, one can start by incorporating some foods that can help beat acidity issues.

Nutritionist and Ayurvedic practitioner Juhi Kapoor shared a few foods that one must include in their daily diet to overcome acidity issues.

“In most cases, acidity is a by-product of poor lifestyle. If you tend to sleep late, eat at odd hours, overeat in most of the meals — you will surely become a slave to antacids,” she said.

Reports suggests that acidity is a result of excessive secretion of acids in the gastric glands, which is triggered especially due to extremely spicy foods, or a long gap between two meals.

Here are three foods that can help resolve acidity issues:

Banana: Begin your day with a banana, which in turn “will solve half your acidity concerns”.

Basil seeds: Make this a habit! Drink at least one glass of water with 2 tbsp of sabja seeds soaked in it. Basil seeds are cooling in nature and helps reduce acidity issues. “Avoid it during periods or if you have cold/cough,” mentioned Kapoor.

Coconut water: Drinking one glass of coconut water at 11am will help tremendously in reducing acidity issues, stated Kapoor.

Some of the lifestyle changes that can help in reducing acidity:

  • Small and frequent meals
  • Try and avoid too much protein
  • Eat only 2 to 3 non-vegetarian meals every week and not more
  • Don’t skip grains in your daily meals
  • Walk at least 100 steps after every meal
  • Try and sit in Vajrasana
  • Think positive, happy vibes only!

first published:September 29, 2021, 09:28 IST