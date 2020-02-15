Acting is Way More Challenging than Modelling, Says Diana Penty
Actress Diana Penty who debuted in Bollywood with 'Cocktail' talked about her modeling days but also admitted that acting is more challenging for her and keeps her going on.
Diana Penty poses for photographers at the premiere of the film 'A Hidden Life' at the 72nd international film festival in Cannes, France. (Image: AP)
Bollywood actress Diana Penty who began her career as a model says that even though she misses doing runway shows, she won't be able to go back to it full time.
"I used to love doing the runway shows when I was a model and I miss that sometimes now. But it's great to go back to it every now and then as 'showstopper'."
The Cocktail actress, however, adds that acting is more challenging a job and it keeps her going."For me, acting is way more challenging because it pushes you to get out of your comfort zone and try new things with each film. I love challenging myself; it's what keeps me going. So as much as I love my time as a model, I don't think I'd be able to go back to it full time," said Penty.
Talking about the best memories of being a model, she said: "Working and modelling in New York was definitely a life-changing experience for me. Walking the shows at New York Fashion Week was such a great high. I will never forget those days."
The leggy beauty is currently shooting for Shiddat which will release later this year. "It's an intense love story, which is something I've never attempted before. So I'm really looking forward to it. It's also really special as I'll be working with the Maddock team again for the first time after Cocktail."
