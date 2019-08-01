Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Active Girls Have Better Lung Function in Adolescence: Research

"Strategies for promoting physical activity in childhood could be highly beneficial for the respiratory health of the population," researcher added.

IANS

Updated:August 1, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Active Girls Have Better Lung Function in Adolescence: Research
Loading...

Researchers have demonstrated an association between regular physical activity during childhood and higher lung function in adolescent girls compared to boys.

The study, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, examined the relationship between physical activity, from childhood to young days and lung function in adolescence in 2,300 boys and girls participating in the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (ALSPAC).

"The high prevalence of physical inactivity observed in children is worrying. Extrapolated to the population as a whole, this is a factor that could have a considerable impact on lung function," said Judith Garcia Aymerich from Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal).

"Strategies for promoting physical activity in childhood could be highly beneficial for the respiratory health of the population," she added.

According to the researchers, the children's physical activity was recorded using an Actigraph sensor over seven-day periods at 11, 13 and 15 years of age and their lung function was analysed by spirometry at 8 and 15 years of age.

The children's parents also completed questionnaires on socio-demographic, psychological and lifestyle-related factors.

The researchers defined low, moderate and high physical activity trajectories.

"Girls in the moderate and high physical activity trajectories had a higher exhalation capacity - that is, greater forced expiratory volume - than girls in the low physical activity trajectory," said study lead author Celina Roda from ISGlobal.

In contrast, no such association was observed in boys. One possible explanation, according to researchers, is that "growth spurts occur earlier in girls than in boys, so any effect of physical activity on lung function can be more easily observed at an earlier age in girls".

The findings showed that less than 7 per cent of the children achieved the level of physical activity recommended by the World Health Organisation - a minimum of 60 minutes each day.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram