Actor and Certified Young Person Paul Rudd's PSA for Fellow Millennials is Must Watch

Paul Rudd cosplays as a fellow "young person," trying to stay hip and ‘on trend’ to make mask norms seem cool to appeal to.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2020, 12:37 PM IST
Actor and Certified Young Person Paul Rudd's PSA for Fellow Millennials is Must Watch
Paul Rudd cosplays as a fellow "young person," trying to stay hip and ‘on trend’ to make mask norms seem cool to appeal to.

Paul Rudd featured in a fresh PSA video targeted at his "fellow millennials" urged all to wear masks to control the coronavirus pandemic. The 51-year-old cosplays as a fellow "young person," trying to stay hip and ‘on trend’ to make mask norms seem cool to appeal to.

In the introduction of his coronavirus mask PSA demonstration, he says, “So fam, let’s real talk: Masks, they're totally beast.” Rudd declares while strumming on one of those double-necked guitars, “So slide that in your DMs and Twitch it!”

Basically the ad posted on Rudd’s ‘homie’, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's social media handles, was explicitly directed towards young people in their slang in a theoretically humorous bid to convince them to wear masks.

Throughout the video, Rudd drops a few of popular phrases like "fam, let's real talk" “You're so my bae" as he perpetuates the idea that the millennials are apathetic to those around them saying, "Caring about other people is the new not caring about other people."

He also gets a call halfway in the video from singer Billie Eilish who avows wearing a mask herself. On learning the same, Rudd hails her and cheers for her.

Further in the video, he takes a dig at the young people’s crazy addiction to challenges mostly originating from TikTok.

Rudd suggested a social media challenge such as “stop the pandemic challenge, save grandma challenge.” He beatboxes to rap on staying safe during the global crisis.

Rudd later breaks from his millennial appeal, appealing in a more serious tone. He calls, "Just wear a mask. It's simple, please. It's not hard. People are dying! Hundreds of thousands of people are dying, and it's preventable. I shouldn't have to make it fun. It's science!"

The PSA is part of the governor's national Mask Up America campaign, which also had the likes of Billy Crystal and Robert De Niro, among others, narrating a similar topic.

