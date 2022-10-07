Actor Arun Bali Passes Away Due To A Rare Disease, Myasthenia Gravis: Find Out The Signs and the Symptoms

Veteran actor Arun Bali, who starred in films like 3 Idiots, PK, Kedarnath, Panipat etc, passed away on October 7 after a long battle with a rare illness called myasthenia gravis. Also known as MG, it refers to a neuromuscular disorder that causes weakness in the skeletal muscles, the muscles that facilitate movement in the body. When the connection between the nerve cells and muscles becomes impaired, it leads to MG. This prevents crucial muscle movement and, results in muscle weakness.

Myasthenia Gravis Causes and Signs

Myasthenia gravis is an autoimmune disease. A disorder that makes immune system attack healthy body tissues by mistake. According to healthline.com, In this condition, antibodies, which are proteins that normally attack foreign, harmful substances in the body, attack the neuromuscular junction. The crucial substance of communication between nerve cells and muscles gets attacked when this takes place. It causes damage to the neuromuscular membrane as it reduces the effect of the neurotransmitter substance acetylcholine, the crucial substance.

However, the exact reason for the autoimmune reaction is still uncertain to doctors. As per the Muscular Dystrophy Association, one theory is that certain viral or bacterial proteins may prompt the body to attack acetylcholine. As stated by the National Institutes of Health, MG takes place for people who are above the age of 40. Usually, women are diagnosed as younger adults whereas men are diagnosed at 60 or older.

Symptoms of Myasthenia Gravis:

According to a health portal, “The major symptom of MG is weakness in the voluntary skeletal muscles, which are muscles under your control. The failure of muscles to contract normally occurs because they cannot respond to nerve impulses.” It leads to weakness as there is no proper transmission of impulses which blocks the communication between nerve and muscle.

Difficulty in talking

Problem is lifting objects or walking upstairs

Facial paralysis

Difficulty in breathing, swallowing, or chewing

Fatigue

Hoarse voice

Drooping eyelids

Double vision

The symptoms and degree of muscle weakness change from day to day and from one person to another.

