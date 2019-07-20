Actor Balraj Sahni's Biography by Son to Hit Stands in August

Take the pledge to vote

PTI

July 20, 2019
A book on the life and times of veteran actor Balraj Shani, written by his son Parikshit, will release in August.
Untold stories from the life and times of renowned film and stage actor Balraj Sahni will now be told in his biography, publishers Penguin Random House announced on Friday.

Titled The Non-Conformist: Memories of My Father Balraj Sahni, the book has been written by his actor son Parikshit Sahni, and will hit stands in August.

The late actor is considered one of the finest, most natural actors hailing from the golden era of Indian cinema. His performances in Indian classics such as Do Bigha Zamin and Garam Hawa are considered master-classes in the art of acting.

His contribution to the performative arts has not only inspired many other actors but also earned him lifelong admiration from a host of actors such as Amitabh Bachchan and Om Puri among others. Parikshit said writing about his father had been a "redemptive" and a "cathartic" experience.

"I am happy that I got the opportunity to share untold stories about Dad, and pay my tribute to him, his life and his craft through The Non-Conformist. I hope his fans and the lovers of cinema will be able to unravel the man behind the actor and enjoy the book," the television actor said.

The book will present a unique and insightful take on the legendary actor from the point of view of his son. Replete with untold stories and unseen photos, The Non-Conformist will give readers an intimate glimpse of Balraj Sahni as a man, an actor, a husband, a friend, a parent and a patriot.

The foreword to the book has been penned by Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. He has shared his experiences with Sahni, while commemorating the late actor's contribution to Indian cinema. "'The Non-Conformist' is a personal, intimate and real portrayal of an iconic star who left us too early."

"Balraj Sahni was known for his simplicity, sincerity, talent and non-conformism, and in the book his son Parikshit Sahni paints a moving picture of the man, actor, father, colleague and friend who continues to touch many lives," Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage Publishing, Penguin Random House India, said.

