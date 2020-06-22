CHANGE LANGUAGE
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary Has The Best Yoga Tips And Poses For Absolute Beginners
With gyms inaccessible, Yoga is the only way to keep yourself fit, says actor Gurmeet Choudhary.
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary says fitness has always been important for him.
"With gyms inaccessible, Yoga is the only way to keep yourself fit. I have been doing isha kriya twice daily along with chanting om," he said.
"Yoga for me, is finding my inner peace. I have always been a fitness fanatic. During lockdown, it's important to keep fit mentally as well as physically. Hence, I have taken to Yoga extensively," he added.
Earlier also he had shared on social media that he was focusing on mental health and had added meditation to his routine amidst the lockdown.
Meanwhile, his show Ramayan, in which he played the role of Lord Ram, is currently enjoying a re-run on Dangal TV.
