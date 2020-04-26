Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Actor Manikandan Has a No-frills Wedding

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the event was limited and a very few people turned up.

IANS

Updated:April 26, 2020, 1:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Actor Manikandan Has a No-frills Wedding
credits - IANS

Kerala actor Manikandan, who won the best character actor Kerala film award in his debut film, Kammatipada in 2016, on Sunday had a no-frills marriage at a temple near here.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the event was limited and a very few people turned up.

The entire ceremony was over very quickly.

The garlands were exchanged and the mangalsutra was tied and the marriage came to an end.

The bride Anjali hails from Kochi.

Everyone saw to it that the norms of social distancing were maintained and had masks too.

Among those who took part included local CPI-M Legislator M. Swaraj who collected Manikandan's contribution that he had kept aside for the conduct of the marriage, to be given to the CM Covid Relief Fund.

"The date of the marriage was fixed long back and we decided that there was no need to change the date. It's not right to celebrate when the world is suffering. After all celebrations can be held anytime," said the actor who shot into fame in his debut film itself.

"The decision not to postpone the marriage was taken by all. We are happy now," said Anjali.

Manikandan after his debut has by now acted in a dozen films and a few are in the pipeline.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    19,868

    +915*  

  • Total Confirmed

    26,496

    +1,554*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,804

    +594*  

  • Total DEATHS

    824

    +45*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 26 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres