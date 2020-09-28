Actor-MP Nusrat Jahan Gives Major Fashion Goals as She Flies to London for Work

Actor and Member of Lok Sabha, Nusrat Jahan was spotted in a stunning look at the airport as she was on her way to London on September 27, 2020, to shoot for her upcoming movie. The actress shared the pictures on Instagram along with the caption, “Masked Up. Off to work.” She used aeroplane and light, camera, action emojis in the caption.

She is off to shoot for the Bengali movie Swastik Sanket. In the pics, the politician-actor can be seen wearing a blue monochrome co-ord set. Her wide bottom pants and rolled up sleeves shirt seem like a comfortable option for travelling with style. She completed her look with black lace shoes a yellow bag.

Keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation, Nusrat can be seen wearing a mask in one of the pictures. The mask has her initials N J.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, the movement of people in and out of the country has been restricted to contain the situation. Covid-19 has claimed more than 10 lakh lives worldwide. The number of people who died by Covid-19 in India is over 95,000. In India, coronavirus infection is also on the rise with a total of 60 lakh infected people.

Nusrat, who is an MP from Basirhat, West Bengal and member of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, is popular for her poignant roles in Bengali films.

The actress rose to popularity after she became a TMC candidate in the 2019 general elections. Nusrat’s life has generated interest among masses after she got elected to the parliament.

On the personal front, Nusrat married Nikhil Jain in the year 2019. The 30-year-old actor had won the general elections the same year, earning 3,50,000 more votes than the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sayantan Basu.