1-min read

Actor-Politician Nandamuri Balakrishna Gives Rs 1 Crore In Aid Of COVID-19 Fight

Balakrishna has donated Rs 50 lakh each to CM relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 25 lakh towards the 'Corona Crisis Charity' welfare of cine workers of Telugu filmdom

IANS

Updated:April 3, 2020, 7:13 PM IST
Actor-Politician Nandamuri Balakrishna Gives Rs 1 Crore In Aid Of COVID-19 Fight
File photo of Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Telugu actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna has donated Rs 1.25 crore towards the fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He has donated Rs 50 lakh each to CM relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 25 lakh towards the 'Corona Crisis Charity' welfare of cine workers of Telugu filmdom, which was initiated by Chiranjeevi.

In a video released by his team, he appreciated all front-line warriors -- the police, doctors, healthcare worker and the governments -- for fighting to win against the pandemic. He also requested his fans to follow precautionary measures.

Colleague and friend Chiranjeevi took to his social media to express his appreciation.

"Thank you dear brother #Balayya #NBK for donating 25 lacs to #CoronaCrisisCharity & 50 lacs each to Telangana & AP Govts. You proved ur generous heart goes out to the needy every time.'' A few days back he tweeted "Rs.6.2 Cr has been collected so far by #CoronaCrisisCharity Heartfelt Thanks to each one of the contributors Appeal to every one to come forward for this cause," wrote Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi recently joined hands with Akkineni Nagarjuna, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej to record a special song to create awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic. The song highlights the need to fight the virus while staying home.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Balakrishna has signed on to work in director Boyapati Srinu's film which is likely to star Shriya and Nayanthara.

