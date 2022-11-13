Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi Dies While Working Out in Gym, Know Possible Causes

In the post-Covid era, cases of young people suffering cardiac arrests during or after a workout in the gym and while playing sports are increasing rapidly.

The sudden demise of popular television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Siddhaanth, who was just 46 years old, died from a cardiac arrest while working out in the gym. A disturbing trend has emerged in recent years, where strenuous physical activity can be linked to sudden cardiac arrests and Siddhaanth is the latest celebrity to lose his life in this manner.

Comedian Raju Srivastav, actor Sidharth Shukla, Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, and singer KK also died from sudden cardiac arrest. In fact, Raju Srivastava and Puneeth Rajkumar had also suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym.

In the post-Covid era, cases of young people suffering cardiac arrests during or after a workout in the gym and while playing sports are increasing rapidly. Experts recommend that everyone should take care of their heart health by considering all the risk factors and their family history.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

According to Dr Atul Mathur of Fortis Hospital, Delhi, the most common cause of cardiac arrest is a heart attack, where specific blockage of the coronary arteries supplying blood to the heart may get blocked due to acute clot formation and underlying cholesterol plaque.

“It is possible that sometimes cholesterol plaque does not necessarily narrow the artery severely, but rather 20-30-40 percent it can rupture due to extreme stress or unusual exercise. Thus, the rupturing of this plaque will lead to blood formation in the body leading to a heart attack. And this heart attack has a 50 per cent chance of causing cardiac arrest in any person,” Dr Mathur was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

ALSO READ: Can Covid-19 Increase The Chances Of Having A Stroke?

Dr Aparna Jaswal of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Delhi, recommended that people should regularly check their risk factor profile, blood pressure, blood sugar, the HT report added. She stated that people should avoid smoking and get rid of a sedentary lifestyle. Experts also caution that one should exercise in moderation and avoid excess workout.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here