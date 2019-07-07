'Actors Want to Challenge Themselves with Fitness Goals': Namrata Purohit

Bollywood actresses, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, want to push themselves beyond good looks, says celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit.

Purohit, who has a long list of celebrity clients like Kareena, Sara, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi and Malaika Arora, said that actors have started looking at fitness holistically.

"All of them (actors) are extremely dedicated. All of them look at fitness as a whole. They want to be strong. They want to challenge themselves further," Purohit told IANS via a recorded response.

"They don't want to limit themselves that ‘I am looking good but that's it'. They want to push themselves beyond that... And it is extremely aspirational to see how they push themselves, even after hectic work schedule... They still try to make it to work out (sessions) for a healthy life," added the fitness expert, who associated with AXN's property "Next Top Model" for the campaign ‘You Have it in You'.

Purohit feels the definition of fitness has changed over the years.

"People now look at fitness not just about the way you look but also about the way you feel... People now associate fitness with strength, balance and stability.

"Before, it was only about the way you look. Usually, people would call someone who is skinny as fit. That has changed. People have understood skinny is skinny and fit is fit."

Purohit believes fitness and a good diet go hand-in-hand. "Both are extremely important to live a healthy life. Food and fitness are important in all aspects. Exercise releases toxins which makes you feel good," she said.