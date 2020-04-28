Actress Adah Sharma Wears 'Fancy Mop' To Drive Away Monday Blues

Adah Sharma took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo in a beautiful blue long dress which she jokingly calls a "fancy mop."

The actress wrote: "Driving your Monday blues away with this fancy blue mop ...chalo sab log pocha karo (let's get to sweeping the floor everyone)."

It seems Adah Sharma is utilizing her lockdown time doing some cleaning work at home. This is evident from her social media posts.

Adah recently shared a video on Instagram, where she can be seen posing with a "jhadu" (broom) while the song "Jaadu teri nazar" from Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer "Darr" plays in the background.

"Tag someone who hasn't done jhaadu today.... P.S. Mera jawaab haan hai ! (Not like I've been given a choice) . Now you do your version with ur jhaadu and tag me ??#jhaduwithadah," the actress had captioned her video.

