Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Actress Adah Sharma Wears 'Fancy Mop' To Drive Away Monday Blues

Adah Sharma took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo in a beautiful blue long dress which she jokingly calls a "fancy mop."

IANS

Updated:April 28, 2020, 10:30 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Actress Adah Sharma Wears 'Fancy Mop' To Drive Away Monday Blues
Image courtesy: Instagram

Adah Sharma took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo in a beautiful blue long dress which she jokingly calls a "fancy mop."

The actress wrote: "Driving your Monday blues away with this fancy blue mop ...chalo sab log pocha karo (let's get to sweeping the floor everyone)."

It seems Adah Sharma is utilizing her lockdown time doing some cleaning work at home. This is evident from her social media posts.

Adah recently shared a video on Instagram, where she can be seen posing with a "jhadu" (broom) while the song "Jaadu teri nazar" from Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer "Darr" plays in the background.

"Tag someone who hasn't done jhaadu today.... P.S. Mera jawaab haan hai ! (Not like I've been given a choice) . Now you do your version with ur jhaadu and tag me ??#jhaduwithadah," the actress had captioned her video.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,632

    +500*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,435

    +1,055*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,869

    +507*  

  • Total DEATHS

    934

    +48*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres