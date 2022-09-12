Arti Singh Sharma who rose to fame with Big Boss Hindi is making headlines once again for her amazing weight loss journey- she was able to lose 5kgs in a matter of a little more than a fortnight’s time.

The actress who is also known for being a fitness freak took to her Instagram recently to share with her fans that she was able to go from 71.21 kgs to 66.84 kgs and captioned the post saying, “Not giving up.”

Arti has been pretty real about her struggles related to her weight loss journey, she shed light on how difficult it is when one fails to achieve their goal as she wrote-

“Why post only when u accomplish a goal? Why not when sometimes u fail . I took this weight on 2nd Aug and thought wil go atleast 3 kg down but today I m 2 kg more . When I took the photo (swipe) I thought I wil post this and my other photo when I wil b in good shape )May b sometimes u just loose the track. Loose tht motivation. I was tired of getting up and going to gym like a ritual which is not bad.But for sometime I just wanted to bbbbbb .. I wanted to do nothing .”

Her fans and followers immediately commented on her post and congratulated her for this incredible achievement. Even actor and restauranteur Simple Kaul publicly wrote to her saying, “Wah u need guts Love you.”

