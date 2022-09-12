Actress Chhavi Mittal Shares Healthy Protein Snack Recipe For Her Fans

People often like to snack between their meals. This leads to you loading your body with unhealthy edibles and junk food. To avoid this, people need to plan a diet and include healthy drinks and nutritional snacks in their plan. One such protein snack recipe was shared by TV actress Chhavi Mittal in an Instagram video. The actress recently beat breast cancer and has recovered completely from the disease. Mentioned with the caption, “Untimely hunger does not always need to be guilt-stricken. Try this protein snack which is packed with good nutrition and good calories to keep you full for longer.”

Ingredients

Greek yoghurt – 100g

Dates – 2

Protein powder – 1 scoop

Unsweetened cocoa powder – 1 tsp

Chia seeds – 1 tsp roasted

Flax seeds – 1 tsp roasted

Cold pressed coconut oil – 1 tbsp

Banana – 1

Dried blueberries – 4-5

Muesli – 4-5 tbsp

Recipe:

All the above-mentioned ingredients in Chhavi’s post are easily available at any supermarket. The preparation of the snack just takes a minute. First, cut the dates into small pieces. Roast the chia and flax seeds and then grind all the ingredients in a mixer grinder together. Then, take the smoothie out and pour some dried blueberries and muesli on top. Mix the smoothie with the muesli and blueberries. Your protein snack is ready to be served.

Chhavi has acted in many TV serials and movies, including popular ones like Tumhari Disha, Naaginn, Viraasat and more. She is very active on social media and posts reels now and then. Her videos are mostly based on her lifestyle and fitness. She preaches fitness to everyone but at the same time, advocates that taking rest and sometimes cheating on your routine is also okay so that you don’t get obsessed with it.

