Actress Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis. Here's All You Need To Know About The Disease

Emmy winner Christina Applegate says she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) a few months ago. “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," the 49-year-old actor said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.— christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

Multiple sclerosis is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord. Calling it a “strange journey", Applegate said she is grateful to the people, who also have this condition, for their support.

“But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it," she added. The actor, who stars in Netflix’s dark tragicomedy series Dead to Me, was previously diagnosed with breast cancer on August 3, 2008.

Later in the month, it was announced that Applegate was cancer-free after a double mastectomy, though cancer was found in only one breast.

Multiple Sclerosis is a neurological disease that can, in advanced stages affect people’s ability to do day-to-day tasks, by causing cognitive impairment or physical disability. Media reports claim that more than 2.8 million people of various ages live with multiple sclerosis and every five minutes one person in the world receives this life-altering diagnosis.

There is no known cure for Multiple Sclerosis, but with proper treatments, the risk of relapses can be managed and the progression of the disease can be slowed down. The most common early signs of Multiple Sclerosis are bladder control issues, balance problems, and vision impairment.

Applegate isn’t the first Hollywood actress to be afflicted by this disease. Actress Salma Blair has been living with this disease for years.

As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo— christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

