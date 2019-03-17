English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Actress Diane Kruger Flaunts Abs 4 Months After Delivering Child
Diane Kruger photograph showed her sitting in a gym on an exercise mat wearing a red bikini top and polka dot pants.
Image: Diane Kruger
Actress Diane Kruger has showcased her abs, four months after giving birth to a child.
She showed off her post-baby body on Instagram on Saturday and described why she was so proud to do so, reports eonline.com.
Kruger's photograph showed her sitting in a gym on an exercise mat wearing a red bikini top and polka dot pants. "Am I showing off? It's been hard work to get my abs back," she captioned the picture.
"I didn't think it was possible after having a baby. And certainly not at my age," she said.
The 42-year-old and her partner Norman Reedus welcomed their first child in November last year. They have been secretive about their baby and have only announced that it was a girl.
View this post on Instagram
Am I showing off ? Fuck yeah. ‘cause it’s been hard work to get my abs back. I didn’t think it was possible after having a baby. And certainly not at my age. I want to thank @hannahbower2 for sharing her journey and helping me get motivated. I don’t have a trainer, but I’ve been committed to get my body back. For myself first....but also for my 👻 The female body is AMAZING 😉 #andyesIminabikiniworkingoutcauseitshothereandwhynot
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
