LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Actress Diane Kruger Flaunts Abs 4 Months After Delivering Child

Diane Kruger photograph showed her sitting in a gym on an exercise mat wearing a red bikini top and polka dot pants.

News18.com

Updated:March 17, 2019, 7:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Actress Diane Kruger Flaunts Abs 4 Months After Delivering Child
Image: Diane Kruger
Loading...
Actress Diane Kruger has showcased her abs, four months after giving birth to a child.

She showed off her post-baby body on Instagram on Saturday and described why she was so proud to do so, reports eonline.com.



Kruger's photograph showed her sitting in a gym on an exercise mat wearing a red bikini top and polka dot pants. "Am I showing off? It's been hard work to get my abs back," she captioned the picture.

"I didn't think it was possible after having a baby. And certainly not at my age," she said.

The 42-year-old and her partner Norman Reedus welcomed their first child in November last year. They have been secretive about their baby and have only announced that it was a girl.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram