Actress Disha Patani Looks Gorgeous In This Throwback Picture

Disha Patani shared a behind the scene picture from her film Malang, which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 28, 2020, 6:43 PM IST
Bollywood actress Disha Patani is quite active on social media these days and is treating her online family with beautiful posts.

The Baaghi 2 actress on Tuesday shared a behind the scene picture from her film Malang, which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. In the picture, she can be seen dressed in a white and orange bikini while posing for lens.

View this post on Instagram

#malang❤️

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

This is not the first time Disha has reminisced her Malang diaries. Earlier, the actress had posted a picture with the director Mohit Suri on his birthday. Along with the snap, she had written a beautiful message. “Happy b’day to one of the most amazing directors and an even more amazing human, have an amazing year ahead sir, lots of love always,” read the caption.

Recently, the gorgeous actress had created a stir on social media with her throwback dance video from her much-loved song sequence Do You Love Me from Baaghi 3.

View this post on Instagram

#doyouloveme 🌸

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

The clip had garnered praise from her close friend Krishna Shroff who called her, Queen. Disha is all set to star in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Both the actors were last seen together in Bharat.

She will also appear in Ekta Kapoor-produced KTina and Mohit Suri directed Ek Villain 2. The flick is a sequel to 2014 hit Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles.

