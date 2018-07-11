English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Actress Evanna Lynch Teases Cruelty-free Beauty Box Project
The "Harry Potter" star and animal activist took to Instagram to tease her 1.6 million followers with news of the project and ask for their input, via a series of videos uploaded to her stories -- as reported by PopSugar.
The "Harry Potter" star and animal activist took to Instagram to tease her 1.6 million followers with news of the project and ask for their input, via a series of videos uploaded to her stories -- as reported by PopSugar.
Actress Evanna Lynch is flying the flag for cruelty-free beauty with the launch of a new subscription box service.
The "Harry Potter" star and animal activist took to Instagram to tease her 1.6 million followers with news of the project and ask for their input, via a series of videos uploaded to her stories -- as reported by PopSugar.
"Basically, as most of you know by now, I am very passionate about animals and I also love makeup, and I do not believe that the two should intersect," the star explains in her video. "I don't think that you should need to use animals for makeup. However, that is the way the industry is at the moment so that is something we're trying to change."
For now, Lynch is keeping details of the box under wraps, but we do know that it will be a collaboration with another brand, and that an official announcement will be made later in the summer. The box will feature only vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to one of Lynch's favorite charities.
Lynch is bang on trend with her championing of vegan beauty -- recent research by Grand View Research, Inc., found that the global vegan cosmetics market looks set to reach USD 20.8 billion by the year 2025 -- a compound annual growth rate of 6.3%.
Also Watch
The "Harry Potter" star and animal activist took to Instagram to tease her 1.6 million followers with news of the project and ask for their input, via a series of videos uploaded to her stories -- as reported by PopSugar.
"Basically, as most of you know by now, I am very passionate about animals and I also love makeup, and I do not believe that the two should intersect," the star explains in her video. "I don't think that you should need to use animals for makeup. However, that is the way the industry is at the moment so that is something we're trying to change."
For now, Lynch is keeping details of the box under wraps, but we do know that it will be a collaboration with another brand, and that an official announcement will be made later in the summer. The box will feature only vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to one of Lynch's favorite charities.
Lynch is bang on trend with her championing of vegan beauty -- recent research by Grand View Research, Inc., found that the global vegan cosmetics market looks set to reach USD 20.8 billion by the year 2025 -- a compound annual growth rate of 6.3%.
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Comedy Queen Bharti Singh Looks Distraught As She Can't Stop Crying In This Video; Watch
- 'They're Going Home': Twitter Trolls English Fans After Croatia Beats England in World Cup Semis
- Priyanka Chopra Ups Her Fashion Game in a Graphic Fendi Outfit; See Pics
- The Thrilling Story of Rescue of Thai Boys from Cave Heads to Hollywood
- Arjun Kapoor is in Love, Reveals the Name of His Lady In This Adorable Instagram Post