Actress Gauri Pradhan Shares Heartfelt Post For Her Doctor Sister Who Is Working Amid Covid-19
Gauri's husband Hiten Tejwani, also an actor, left a sweet message in the comments section of the post. "We are proud of you Geetu."
Image courtesy: Instagram
Actress Gauri Pradhan couldn't stop praising her "baby sister" Dr Geetanjali Pradhan, who is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic. Gauri has posted a collage of doctors at work during the pandemic.
In the photo shared by Gauri Pradhan, her younger sister can be seen wearing a protective suit as she tests patients.
"So proud of my baby sister! And so proud of everyone else who's doing the same!! #drgeetanjalipradhan #fightagainstcorona #lockdown."
Gauri's husband Hiten Tejwani, also an actor, left a sweet message in the comments section of the post. "We are proud of you Geetu."
Gauri and Hiten are staying safe at home with their children. She often gives glimpses of their lockdown life on social media. She recently celebrated her 16th wedding anniversary with Hiten and two kids. Hiten and Gauri celebrated their wedding anniversary by cutting a homemade cake and also received a hand-made card made by their children. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Hiten and Gauri have been spending quality time together at home, which they can be seen sharing on social media.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Shoots New Song 'Tere Bina' With Jacqueline Fernandez At His Panvel Farmhouse
- Ajay Devgn Posts Throwback Picture With Kajol, Jokes About Lockdown Being 22 Year Long
- MDH Chacha's Parody Account Knows Why Elon Musk Gave His Son a Bizarre Name: Marijuana Masala
- What Makes Eleven Cry? Mumbai Police Has Answer to Netflix's 'Stranger Things' Meme
- Slim Laptops & Convertibles For The Work From Home Warriors: You Can Get One in Every Budget