1-min read

Actress Gauri Pradhan Shares Heartfelt Post For Her Doctor Sister Who Is Working Amid Covid-19

Gauri's husband Hiten Tejwani, also an actor, left a sweet message in the comments section of the post. "We are proud of you Geetu."

IANS

Updated:May 9, 2020, 9:10 AM IST
Actress Gauri Pradhan Shares Heartfelt Post For Her Doctor Sister Who Is Working Amid Covid-19
Image courtesy: Instagram

Actress Gauri Pradhan couldn't stop praising her "baby sister" Dr Geetanjali Pradhan, who is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic. Gauri has posted a collage of doctors at work during the pandemic.

In the photo shared by Gauri Pradhan, her younger sister can be seen wearing a protective suit as she tests patients.

"So proud of my baby sister! And so proud of everyone else who's doing the same!! #drgeetanjalipradhan #fightagainstcorona #lockdown."

Gauri's husband Hiten Tejwani, also an actor, left a sweet message in the comments section of the post. "We are proud of you Geetu."

Gauri and Hiten are staying safe at home with their children. She often gives glimpses of their lockdown life on social media. She recently celebrated her 16th wedding anniversary with Hiten and two kids. Hiten and Gauri celebrated their wedding anniversary by cutting a homemade cake and also received a hand-made card made by their children. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Hiten and Gauri have been spending quality time together at home, which they can be seen sharing on social media.

