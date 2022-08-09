Actress Genelia D'Souza Loses 4kgs In Just Six Weeks, Shares Journey On Social Media

‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa’ actress Genelia D’Souza recently took to Instagram recently to share an important achievement. She informed her fans and followers that she was able to shed 4kgs in a span of six weeks.

Based on the video that the actress has shared on her social media handle one can tell that she engaged in a healthy mix of cardio, strength and weight training in the last few weeks.

In the beautiful note that she penned for her fans, she mentions, “I want fitness to be a part of my life, I want to not get disheartened every time I binge and I also want to be aware that there’s a reason it’s called cheat meals and not your regular diet.”

She further added, “I want to be able to talk, every time my scale shows a higher weight without feeling guilty about it and I want to also make it evident that, just weight in fitness, is not the only thing that matters but rather muscle development, agility, flexibility matters too.”

The snippets from her workout regime tell us that her husband Ritesh Deshmukh actively took part in helping her achieve this goal.

Rooting for you Gene, keep winning hearts and keep achieving your goals! You go girl.

