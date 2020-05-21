Actress Kalki Koechlin’s Intense Yoga Pose Will Inspire You To Get Back To Fitness Routine

Actress Kalki Koechlin has shared a photo of herself doing yoga on Instagram. This is the first photo of her in which she is seen doing exercise since the delivery of her baby girl in February.

The picture, which has been clicked by her boyfriend Guy Hershberg, shows Kalki in an intense yoga pose.

Captioning the picture, she said, “Still soar and stiff but getting back to it slowly… #postpartumfitness #yoga". Till now, her post has got more than 17 thousand likes.

Kalki is currently isolating with Guy and their daughter Sappho. She had also shared videos from her lullaby sessions with the little munchkin. In most of the clips, one can see the Yeh Jawaani Hain Dewaani actress strumming the Ukulele while singing.

In one of her recent videos, she was singing a Bengali lullaby. In the clip, she can be seen playing her light purple colour ukulele as she sings. One can also see Sappho react to her singing very pleasantly. Captioning the absolutely adorable video, the actress wrote, “Ghoom parani Thank you @gangulytikka for teaching me to skip along to this Bengali tune”.

Kalki and Guy welcomed Sappho in February 2020. She was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap but the two separated after a few years of marriage.

