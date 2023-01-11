CHANGE LANGUAGE
Actress Kriti Sanon Shares Skincare Tips To Avoid Neck Wrinkles; Check It Out

January 11, 2023

Kriti describes how we can make mistakes in our skin-care routine that lead to the development of neck wrinkles.

As much as we love doing our skincare to get that healthy and plump skin, we often ignore our neck area. Due to lack of moisture on the neck, lines start appearing like wrinkles. In such cases, it is very important that we start moisturising the skin of our face as well as the skin of the neck and shoulder area. Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon posted a video on her YouTube channel that showed her skincare regime. In this clip, Kriti describes how we can make mistakes in our skin-care routine that lead to the development of neck wrinkles. These lines don’t appear if we consistently moisturise our face and neck from the start.

According to Kriti, we can see the value of neck skin care late in life, which causes a lot of people to struggle with necklines. According to her, because of the downward inclination of our neck caused by glancing at devices like a mobile phone or laptop screen, lines begin to appear on the neck.

It is important that we apply moisturiser to the neck. Whatever you use on your face, you must also use it on your neck. You risk getting lines on your neck if you don’t do this. Let us inform you that the causes of necklines are actually dehydration of the skin, poor posture while sitting, bending down to look at a phone, as well as ageing and collagen deficiency.

