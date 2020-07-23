Take the pledge to vote

Actress Lavanya is a Happy Girl on Returning to Hometown Dehradun

Lavanya Tripathi shared a video on Instagram stories where she can be seen at the airport, dressed in PPE suit and wearing protective eye gear and mask.

Updated:July 23, 2020, 2:41 PM IST
Actress Lavanya is a Happy Girl on Returning to Hometown Dehradun
With domestic flight operations resuming, southern actress Lavanya Tripathi travelled back to her hometown Dehradun to meet her parents. The actress shared a video on Instagram stories where she can be seen at the airport, dressed in PPE suit and wearing protective eye gear and mask.

"Ok can't breathe," she wrote on the image. She then shared a picture collage of things that made her day "happier", on her "Day 2" of homecoming. Lavanya shared pictures of the greenery surrounding an empty road and the mountain ranges.

"Finally coming to Doon and meeting my family made me a happy girl," she wrote.

A few days back she posted a collage of her quarantine moods.

Lavanya rose to fame with roles in films like "Doosukeltha", "Bramman" and "Bhale Bhale Magadivoy", "Srirastu Subhamastu", "Yuddham Sharanam" and "Antariksham 9000 KMPH".

The actress will next be seen in the Telugu film, "A1 Express", co-starring Sundeep Kishan. The film, which is reportedly a remake of the 2019 Tamil film "Natpe Thunai", is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu.

