Home » News » Lifestyle » Actress Lisa Haydon's Lentil Salad Recipe Is Exactly What You Need If You Are On A Strict Diet
1-MIN READ

Actress Lisa Haydon's Lentil Salad Recipe Is Exactly What You Need If You Are On A Strict Diet

By: Lifestyle Desk

Edited By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: October 13, 2022, 12:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Lisa's salad recipe is one for the keeps! (Images: Instagram)

Lisa's salad recipe is one for the keeps! (Images: Instagram)

Make sure you try out this easy-to-make super healthy salad, you really won't be disappointed with it.

The festive season has dawned upon us and we are constantly under the pressure to look our very best. But with all the binge eating and partying, it is very hard to maintain a proper diet. However, there is nothing to worry about because Lisa Haydon has got your back.

If you are looking for a good salad to indulge in over the festivities then Lisa’s lentil salad is the perfect recipe because it also helps you in detoxifying too.  This salad is packed with the goodness of protein and a number of important nutrients that are essential for the body.

Here is the recipe:-       

SALAD DRESSING

  • 2 grated/chop small cloves of garlic
  • 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 a lemon
  • 4 tablespoons white vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • Salt + pepper to taste

SALAD

  • 1 stalk chopped celery – soak this in the dressing while you boil..
  • 1.5 cooked cups of brown/puy lentils (this is the measurement once it is finished boiling)
  • 2 big tablespoons of spring onion. Chop small.
  • 1 green apple
  • 2 handfuls grilled or not grilled sweet and delightful cherry tomatoes ( I won’t grill next time).
  • 1/2 block of feta cheese. Crumbled.
  • Mix. Let the dressing soak into the lentils for about 20 mins. Eat.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Actress Amanda Strang in the comment section mentioned, “Love this one! I add red wine vinegar instead, pears instead, add some whole garlic head + bouquet garni to the lentils while cooking. Looks delicious!!!” This is a suggestion worth tapping into.

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

first published:October 13, 2022, 12:42 IST
last updated:October 13, 2022, 12:42 IST